Monday, May 1, 2023
Crime News Chicago

5 killed, 26 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

A 16-year-old boy was killed and three other teens wounded in the gun violence.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
At least five people were killed and 26 others were wounded in shootings over the weekend in Chicago.

For the second week in a row, the Grand Crossing police district on the South Side was among the most violent with one person killed and four others wounded by gunfire, according to police.

Homicides are up 17% in the district, which covers the Woodlawn, South Shore and Grand Crossings neighborhoods, though shootings are down 4%. Across the city, homicides are down 9% and shootings are also down 9%, according to police data.

Four other police districts recorded three shootings each: Wentworth, Austin, Chicago Lawn and Deering.

In the Deering district, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday morning in the Douglas neighborhood. Responding officers found Darrien Dallen with a gunshot wound to the chest about 9:10 a.m. in the 3700 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died. 

At least three other teens were wounded, including a 15-year-old boy in New City and a 16-year-old boy in Roseland. 

The younger boy was shot about 8 p.m. Sunday while in the 1900 block of West 47th Street and was hospitalized in fair condition, police said. 

The 16-year-old boy was in the 100 block of West 92nd Street about 11:10 p.m. Saturday when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the arm, police said. He was taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Oak Lawn.

In other shootings:

  • A man, 29, was killed and a woman, 22, was wounded Sunday night in Woodlawn blocks from the University of Chicago campus. They were driving in the 6200 block of South Kimbark Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when two men walked toward their car and opened fire, police said. The man was shot in the upper back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The woman was taken to the same hospital in good condition.
  • Sunday afternoon, a man was shot and killed in Roseland on the Far South Side. The 40-year-old was on the street in the 100 block of West 113th Street about 12:55 p.m. when he was shot several times, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.
  • Two men were fatally shot in separate attacks Saturday in Austin on the West Side. Around 12:30 a.m., a man, 39, was found on the ground in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. About 12 hours later, a 32-year-old man was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when four people stepped out of a gray sedan and at least one of them opened fire, striking him multiple times. He was taken to the same hospital, where he died, according to police.

At least 22 other people were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday in Chicago.

