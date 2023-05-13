Teen killed, another wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

Two teenagers were shot, one fatally, Saturday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The boys, ages 16 and 17, were outside in the 6400 block of South King Drive when they were shot, according to Chicago police.

The older boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The other was struck in the right arm and was being treated at the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Detectives were investigating.