Man fatally shot inside car in Austin

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night inside a car in the Austin neighborhood.

Emergency responders discovered the 28-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest inside the car in the 5400 block of West Ferdinand Street about 11:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A witness told police officers that a man had approached the car and opened fire before fleeing, police said.

No one was in custody.

