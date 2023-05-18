The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 18, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot inside car in Austin

Police found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 5400 block of West Ferdinand Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Emergency responders discovered a 28-year-old man shot in the chest, inside a car in the 5400 block of West Ferdinand Street, Wednesday night.

A man was found shot to death Wednesday night inside a car in the Austin neighborhood.

Emergency responders discovered the 28-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest inside the car in the 5400 block of West Ferdinand Street about 11:30 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A witness told police officers that a man had approached the car and opened fire before fleeing, police said.

No one was in custody.

