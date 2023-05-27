The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago police investigating homicide near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home

A person was found dead just after midnight in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A person was found dead early Saturday on the West Side, prompting a homicide investigation near Mayor Brandon Johnson’s home in the Austin neighborhood.

A female whose age wasn’t immediately known was found just after midnight in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police called it a homicide investigation, but didn’t release additional details. The Cook County medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy this weekend. 

Johnson’s home is less than two blocks away from where the body was found.

The first-term mayor faces an early test this Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer that typically ushers in an uptick in city gun violence.

More than a dozen people were shot across Chicago in separate attacks over the first night of the weekend, leaving at least three people dead.

Just hours after city beaches were officially opened for the season Friday afternoon, gunfire broke out while more than 80 teenagers were gathered at North Avenue Beach. No one was hit. A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody.

