3 killed, 13 wounded in first night of Memorial Day weekend gun violence

The Memorial Day weekend got off to a bloody start in Chicago as three people were killed and at least 13 others were wounded in separate shootings from Friday evening into early Saturday.

The violence also came close to Mayor Brandon Johnson’s doorstep as a person was found dead in an apparent homicide less than two blocks from the first-term mayor’s West Side home.

The holiday weekend that marks the unofficial start of summer has also historically marked the beginning of the seasonal uptick in gun violence that is often concentrated on the city’s South and West sides.

The weekend’s first homicides happened within a few hours of each other.

Just before 3 a.m., a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were standing on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 18th Street in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood when someone opened fire, striking them both in the face, according to Chicago police. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man died and the woman was listed in critical condition.

About 2:15 a.m. in Lake View, a 34-year-old man was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 500 block of West Surf Street. He died at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital.

Shortly before 1 a.m., another man, 33, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the armpit in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood’s 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue.

The homicide near the mayor’s Austin neighborhood home was discovered just after midnight in the 5700 block of West Chicago Avenue, where a female whose age was unknown was pronounced dead at the scene. Police called it a homicide investigation, but didn’t release additional details.

At least 12 others were wounded in nonfatal shootings across the city since 5 p.m. Friday.

Friday afternoon, shots were fired during a fight at North Avenue Beach, prompting the beach to close early on the first day of the season. No injuries were reported.

Last year, 51 people were reported shot in the city over Memorial Day weekend, topping the number for the past five years. Nine people were killed and 42 more were injured, according to Chicago Sun-Times data.