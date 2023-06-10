4 shot during funeral procession in Oak Park

Four people were shot during a funeral procession Saturday afternoon in west suburban Oak Park.

About 1 p.m., the funeral procession was traveling westbound in the 900 block of Madison Street when passengers in a white pickup truck pulled alongside one of the vehicles in the procession and opened fire, according to Oak Park police.

Police said the four wounded people were targeted among members of the procession.

Two victims were taken to Loyola Medical Center where one is in critical condition and the other is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Two others self-transported to Rush Oak Park Hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“While there is no indication of any further threat to the community stemming from this incident, any act of gun violence such as this does great harm to our collective sense of safety,” Police Chief Shatonya Johnson said.

“Our job as law enforcement officials is to bring the individual or individuals responsible for this crime to justice to make clear that senseless gun violence has no place in our community or any community for that matter.”

Madison Street remains closed while police investigate.

