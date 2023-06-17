The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 17, 2023
5 wounded in shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo

A group of people were gathered outside near the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive when an argument broke out before someone pulled out a gun and fired shots around 4:40 a.m.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Five people were wounded in a shooting near Lincoln Park Zoo early Saturday.

A 17-year-old girl was among five people wounded — four of them critically — in a shooting that happened just outside Lincoln Park Zoo early Saturday.

A group of people were gathered outside in the 1900 block of North Stockton Drive when an argument broke out before someone pulled out a gun and fired shots around 4:40 a.m., according to Chicago police.

The 17-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Three men — ages 27, 31 and 44 — who suffered multiple gunshot wounds took themselves to the same hospital, where all were listed in critical condition, police said.

A fourth man, 23, also suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the attack. He showed up at Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No arrests were made.

