Thursday, June 22, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman shot, killed in Humboldt Park



By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police squad car

Getty file

A woman was shot to death in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The woman, 19, was near the sidewalk in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue when someone fired shots around 4:20 p.m., Chicago police said.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the head and buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

By Matthew Hendrickson
 