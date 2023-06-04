The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 4, 2023
Crime News Chicago

7 people shot, 1 fatally, during fight in Austin

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A shooting early Sunday in Austin left a woman dead and six others wounded.

A fight broke out among a group of people in the 4800 block of West Iowa Street around 1 a.m. then someone pulled out a gun and began shooting, Chicago police said.

Officers responding to the scene found a woman, 25, lying on the ground unresponsive, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Six other people were wounded, according to police:

A girl, 17, was shot in the leg and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was in good condition.

A man, 29, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Two other men, ages 27 and 29, each suffered one gunshot wound. Another man, 28, was shot in the arm and leg, and a 28-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the ear, police said. All four were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were listed in good condition.

No one was in custody.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

