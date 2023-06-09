Man found fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing

A man is dead after being shot in Greater Grand Crossing Thursday night, police said.
The man, 41, was found in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head around 11:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
No arrests have been made.
