Man found fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing

Friday, June 9, 2023
By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is dead after being shot in Greater Grand Crossing Thursday night, police said.

The man, 41, was found in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head around 11:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

