Thursday, July 13, 2023
13-year-old girl grazed by gunfire in Englewood

The girl was grazed in the elbow and refused medical attention at the scene, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Crime scene tape.

A girl was grazed by gunfire July 13, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A 13-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was near the front of a home in the 7100 block of South Carpenter Street about 7:40 p.m., when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, grazing her in the elbow, Chicago police said.

The girl refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

