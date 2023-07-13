13-year-old girl grazed by gunfire in Englewood

A 13-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Thursday night in Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was near the front of a home in the 7100 block of South Carpenter Street about 7:40 p.m., when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, grazing her in the elbow, Chicago police said.

The girl refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody.

