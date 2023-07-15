Man killed in Gage Park shooting

A man was fatally shot Saturday in the Gage Park neighborhood.
The 59-year-old was standing near an alley about 5:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Talman Avenue when two people walked up to him and one began shooting, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
