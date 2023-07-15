The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man killed in Gage Park shooting

The 59-year-old was killed Saturday in the in the 5000 block of South Talman Avenue.

By  Kade Heather and Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man killed in Gage Park shooting
A man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in Englewood.

Sun-Times file

A man was fatally shot Saturday in the Gage Park neighborhood.

The 59-year-old was standing near an alley about 5:20 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Talman Avenue when two people walked up to him and one began shooting, Chicago police said.

The man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Next Up In Crime
15-year-old boy wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
Chicago cops sidelined for allegedly seizing guns without making arrests, then lying about it
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman fatally shot inside Evergreen Park Mariano’s
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter gets a trial date
Chicago man who stole prized photo from Nancy Pelosi’s office during Capitol riot gets more than four years in prison
Fatal shooting of Karina Gonzalez highlights difficulty of seizing guns from spouse accused of abuse
The Latest
Kendall Graveman of the White Sox pitches against the Giants in San Francisco. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Trade chatter comes with territory for White Sox: “I’ve been through it before”
Several White Sox could be dealt before Aug. 1 trade deadline
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Screen_Shot_2023_07_15_at_3.16.19_PM.png
Cubs
Cody Bellinger’s recent surge not surprising anyone on Cubs
In the Cubs’ 10-4 victory Saturday against the Red Sox, Bellinger hit his eighth career grand slam for his third home run in two days and finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI.
By Mike Clark
 
Manager Pedro Grifol of the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Getty Images)
White Sox
Focus, attention to detail lacking for White Sox, manager Pedro Grifol says
“Those are things that we have to get better at. Pretty simple,” Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A man was fatally shot Friday in Grand Crossing.
Crime
15-year-old boy wounded in Chicago Lawn shooting
The boy was in an alley when he was shot in a thigh.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Boston Red Sox v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ Marcus Stroman doesn’t see contract extension coming soon
Stroman turned in another strong effort Saturday, allowing one run and three hits in six innings to earn his 10th victory as the Cubs beat the Red Sox 10-4 before 40,224 at Wrigley Field.
By Mike Clark
 