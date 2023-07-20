The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Man shoots ambulance, taken into custody in Logan Square

The man got out of his car and yelled for an ambulance to move out of his way before shooting its back doors. No one was injured.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man is in custody after shooting at an ambulance Wednesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood, police said.

The 34-year-old got out of his car and shouted at a Chicago Fire Department ambulance to move out of his way around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Hamlin Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He then pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into the back doors of the ambulance, police said. No one was struck by gunfire or injured.

The man fled in a white car, but he was pulled over by police shortly after and was taken into custody, police said. A handgun was found in his car.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

