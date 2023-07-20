Man shoots ambulance, taken into custody in Logan Square

A man is in custody after shooting at an ambulance Wednesday night in the Logan Square neighborhood, police said.

The 34-year-old got out of his car and shouted at a Chicago Fire Department ambulance to move out of his way around 9:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Hamlin Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He then pulled out a handgun and fired several shots into the back doors of the ambulance, police said. No one was struck by gunfire or injured.

The man fled in a white car, but he was pulled over by police shortly after and was taken into custody, police said. A handgun was found in his car.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

