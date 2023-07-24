6 killed, 30 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

Six people were killed and 30 others wounded in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, including a 16-year-old boy fatally shot in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Rashaun Hood was found about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of West 81st Street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died.

The teen was the grandson of Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere founder Rev. Robin Hood.

The Leader’s Network and Father Michael Pfleger each offered $5,000 for the reward for details leading to an arrest.

Fatal shootings

Early Sunday, a man was fatally shot in the Little Village neighborhood. About 1:30 a.m., officers discovered the man, 29, facedown in the 3000 block of West 21st Place with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he later died, Chicago police said.

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday in Chicago Lawn. He got into an argument with another man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots about 1:45 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Kedzie, police said. He was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A man was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. About 1 a.m., someone opened fire on a group gathered in the 7900 block of South Marshfield, according to police. A 40-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the back and left arm. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. Another man, 41, was shot in the torso and taken to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

About an hour earlier, a person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting in North Lawndale. The group was standing on a sidewalk about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Spaulding Avenue when two people walked up and began shooting, police said. A 40-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, police said. Four other men were struck by gunfire, according to police. A 40-year-old was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital with head and neck wounds. Two others were in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital. A 50-year-old suffered a graze wound to the right arm and declined medical attention.

A 40-year-old man was killed Friday night in a shooting in the Loop. The 40-year-old was on a sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the first block of East Lake Street when someone opened fire, striking him in the abdomen, police said. The man ran to a nearby hotel lobby in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue and was then taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. He was initially listed in critical condition and later died, police said.

At least 26 other people were wounded in shootings between 5 p.m. Friday evening and 5 a.m. Monday.