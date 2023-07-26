Lincoln Square neighborhood woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run
Soyfa Athamanah, 69, was crossing the street at a crosswalk in the 5100 block of North Broadway when she was hit by a black car around 10:35 p.m.
Police are seeking the driver of a black car that appeared to speed up before running into a 69-year-old woman, killing her, Tuesday night at an Uptown neighborhood intersection, according to Chicago police and a witness.
It happened about 10:35 p.m. as Soyfa Athamanah was crossing the street in a crosswalk in the 5100 block of North Broadway.
Athamanah, who had been holding carry-out food, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m.,, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the witness.
An autopsy is scheduled for Athamanah, of the 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue, in Lincoln Square.
No arrests have been announced.
Two brothers file lawsuits accusing Chicago detectives of framing them for murder out of revenge, torturing them into confessing
The Latest
As Blackhawks owner, Rocky Wirtz mingled with fans grateful for the three Stanley Cups the team brought home. He also built and ran a real estate and beverage empire.
On March 31 the state had 37 confirmed tornadoes, putting Illinois ahead of other states. On July 12, 13 tornadoes tore across the Chicagoland area.
As his Lou Gehrig’s disease progresses, McMichael holds out hope for Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The designation of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument is a healing step in honoring Black history, but much more must be done.
Woman reaches out to the man he adores, a dedicated Abby reader, who left her when she tried to stop him from driving drunk.