Lincoln Square neighborhood woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run

Police are seeking the driver of a black car that appeared to speed up before running into a 69-year-old woman, killing her, Tuesday night at an Uptown neighborhood intersection, according to Chicago police and a witness.

It happened about 10:35 p.m. as Soyfa Athamanah was crossing the street in a crosswalk in the 5100 block of North Broadway.

Athamanah, who had been holding carry-out food, was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m.,, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office and the witness.

An autopsy is scheduled for Athamanah, of the 4400 block of North Wolcott Avenue, in Lincoln Square.

No arrests have been announced.