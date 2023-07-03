The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 3, 2023
Man arrested after wife and 15-year-old daughter shot to death, 18-year-old son wounded in Little Village

The son, shot in the ankle, fled to a neighbor’s house in the 2600 block of South Millard Avenue and called police just after midnight Monday, according to a police report.

By  Cindy Hernandez and Rosemary Sobol
   
Man arrested after wife and 15-year-old daughter shot to death, 18-year-old son wounded in Little Village
A man was arrested after his 15-year-old daughter and his wife were shot to death and his 18-year-old son was wounded in their Little Village home, according to Chicago police.

Officers found the girl shot in the face and she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Her name has not been released.

Her mother, Karina Gonzalez, 48, suffered several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. 

The son was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition. 

Police said the teens’ dad was taken into custody and a gun was found at the scene.

