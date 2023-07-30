The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 30, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Woman killed, 8 others wounded in North Lawndale shooting

The nine women were among a group at a gathering when someone in a black Jeep pulled up and multiple people got out and began shooting.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman has died and eight others were wounded after a shooting at a gathering early Sunday in North Lawndale.

The nine women were among a group at a gathering shortly before 1 a.m. when someone in a black Jeep pulled up and several gunmen got out of the car and opened fire. The attack happened in the 1500 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A woman, 21, suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in her torso, police said. She was taken to the same hospital, where she was in critical condition.

Seven other women were wounded in the shooting. Each was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai and Stroger Hospitals, according to police:

  • A 20-year-old woman was shot in the right thigh.
  • A 24-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the right wrist.
  • Another woman, 28, was shot in the right knee.
  • A 30-year-old woman suffered two gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and two more to the right arm.
  • A 31-year-old woman was grazed in the leg and forearm.
  • A 33-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the stomach.
  • A ninth woman, whose age wasn’t released, was grazed in the right arm.

No one was reported in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

