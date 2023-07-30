Man killed, woman wounded in Rogers Park drive-by shooting

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting early Sunday in Rogers Park.

The man, 30, and a 20-year-old woman were walking about 1:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Devon Avenue when someone in a black sedan drove by and an occupant fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man suffered 10 gunshot wounds throughout his body and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The woman was shot in the leg and taken to the same hospital, where she was listed in good condition, according to police.

No arrests were made.

