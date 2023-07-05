Man killed, another wounded in West Loop shooting

A man was killed and another was wounded early Wednesday in a shooting in the West Loop.

A man believed to be in his 40s was found just after midnight in the 1100 block of South Des Plaines Street with a gunshot wound, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said,

Another man, 32, was shot in the head and was taken in fair condition to the same hospital.

No arrests were reported.

