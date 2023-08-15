2 people found dead in cars 25 minutes apart on South Side
A man was found about noon Tuesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood, and a woman was found about 12:25 p.m. in the Fuller Park neighborhood, about 4 miles away.
Two people were found dead inside separate vehicles about 25 minutes apart Tuesday in the Woodlawn and Fuller Park neighborhoods on the South Side.
A man, 50, was found inside a car about noon in the 600 block of East 63rd Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police. An unspecified note was also found inside his car.
About 12:25 p.m. and four miles away, a 27-year-old woman was found inside a car in the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
It wasn’t clear if the two deaths were connected. Police didn’t disclose any other information.
Detectives are conducting death investigations.
The Latest
Eight members of the Leon and Castro families had lived outdoors since being locked out of a shelter Saturday. The city has moved them to the Inn of Chicago in Streeterville.
About 20 Safe Passage workers, who aim to ensure the safety of students walking to and from school, received awards for the work they’ve done over the years.
The effort comes after WBEZ obtained footage of a Waukegan cop leading a 15-year-old to falsely confess to a shooting.
Decenas de niños migrantes fueron trasladados en autobuses desde refugios cercanos para el evento en Rogers Park, donde obtuvieron útiles escolares y se reunieron con maestros y otras familias de la escuela.
Una experta en enfermedades infecciosas y pediatra, a quien Lightfoot nombró para el puesto del Ayuntamiento, la Dra. Arwady le dijo al Sun-Times en abril que le gustaría continuar con Johnson.