Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Crime News Chicago

2 people found dead in cars 25 minutes apart on South Side

A man was found about noon Tuesday in the Woodlawn neighborhood, and a woman was found about 12:25 p.m. in the Fuller Park neighborhood, about 4 miles away.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Two people were found dead inside separate vehicles about 25 minutes apart Tuesday in the Woodlawn and Fuller Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

A man, 50, was found inside a car about noon in the 600 block of East 63rd Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police. An unspecified note was also found inside his car.

About 12:25 p.m. and four miles away, a 27-year-old woman was found inside a car in the 3900 block of South Princeton Avenue and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

It wasn’t clear if the two deaths were connected. Police didn’t disclose any other information.

Detectives are conducting death investigations.

