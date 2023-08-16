2 men shot, wounded outside funeral home in Greater Grand Crossing

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting outside a funeral home Wednesday morning in Greater Grand Crossing.

The men, 38 and 43, were outside Leak and Sons Funeral Homes, 7838 S. Cottage Grove Ave., during a funeral service for a young shooting victim when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire about 11 a.m., Chicago police said.

Police officers were present outside the funeral home to keep the peace. People outside the funeral home took cover.

The 38-year-old was struck in the face, head and neck and was taken in critical condition to University of Chicago Medical Center. The other man, 43, was shot in the jaw and transported himself to the same hospital.

The shooting may have been gang-related, police said.

No arrests were made.

“Once again, we see the effect of too many guns on the streets. Weapons continue to flow into our community from surrounding states. Access to guns creates tragic situations like this drive-by shooting,” said 6th Ward Ald. William Hall in a statement.