Man killed in Greater Grand Crossing drive-by

A man was killed in a shooting late Tuesday in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.

An occupant of a black SUV fired shots around 10:45 p.m. while in the 400 block of East 71st Street, striking a 27-year-old man as he stood on a sidewalk, Chicago police said.

The man, shot in the chest, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

