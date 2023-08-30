The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Child endangerment, gun charges filed after boy’s fatal shooting in Garfield Park home

The boy, Jacari Brown, was with a cousin and looking for a TV remote earlier this month when they found a gun under a mattress that accidentally discharged, police said.

By  Kade Heather
   
merlin_115208940.jpg

The home on West Flournoy Sreet in Garfield Park where Jacari Brown was fatally shot | Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times, Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

A man has been charged with child endangerment in connection to the accidental fatal shooting of an 8-year-old boy earlier this month inside a Garfield Park home.

Authorities say Ramon Sumerlin, 41, left the 8-year-old boy unattended inside his home around 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 15.

The boy, Jacari Brown, was with a cousin and looking for a TV remote when they found a gun under a mattress in a home in the 3100 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

His cousin tried to take the gun away from Jacari, and that’s when it discharged, striking the boy in the chest, police said. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

No other injuries were reported, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Sumerlin was arrested Monday in the Morgan Park neighborhood on the Far South Side. He was charged with felony counts of child endangerment and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Thursday.

Contributing: Sophie Sherry

