Boy, 15, hurt in Roseland shooting

A boy was shot and wounded during a Roseland neighborhood drive-by early Friday, police said.
The boy, 15, was walking in the first block of West 111th Street when someone in a nearby car fired shots just after 5 a.m., Chicago police said.
The boy, shot in the abdomen and arm, was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
The situation unfolded late Thursday in the 2200 block of West Carmen Avenue after a woman was shot in the jaw, police said.
At least one otter swam up to the women Wednesday and attacked them. They were able to get to shore, where one of them called 911. One woman was airlifted to a hospital.
Two men were arguing when one pulled out a gun and started shooting, hitting the other man. A nearby security guard drew his own gun and opened fire, killing the gunman, police said.
Mom agreed to a 50-50 schedule with the children’s unfaithful, abusive father, and she worries about whether that’s best for them.
A new study backs up a Sun-Times Watchdogs report and comes as rates across the state continue to skyrocket. The study found that bad credit means you pay more for car insurance.