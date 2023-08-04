The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Crime News

Boy, 15, hurt in Roseland shooting

The boy was shot in the abdomen and the arm. He was listed in fair condition at a nearby hospital, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A boy was shot and wounded during a Roseland neighborhood drive-by early Friday, police said.

The boy, 15, was walking in the first block of West 111th Street when someone in a nearby car fired shots just after 5 a.m., Chicago police said.

The boy, shot in the abdomen and arm, was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

