Man fatally shot in Grand Crossing home

A man was fatally shot inside a Greater Grand Crossing home Sunday afternoon.
The man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:15 p.m. while inside the home in the 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue, according to Chicago police.
No other information about the shooting was available.
No one was in custody.
