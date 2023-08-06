The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, August 6, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot in Grand Crossing home

The man was shot in the chest about 1:15 p.m. while inside the home inthe 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man fatally shot in Grand Crossing home
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.

Sun-Times file photo

A man was fatally shot inside a Greater Grand Crossing home Sunday afternoon.

The man, 35, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest about 1:15 p.m. while inside the home in the 6600 block of South Hartwell Avenue, according to Chicago police.

No other information about the shooting was available.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
1 killed, 1 wounded in East Side shooting
Man fatally shot in Douglas
Girl, 8, fatally shot in Portage Park, police say shooter wounded in struggle over gun
Man shot in exchange of gunfire with officer in South Shore: Police
Oak Forest man sold machine gun conversion ‘switches’ to undercover agent: feds
14-year-old boy critically wounded in West Side shooting
The Latest
BEARS_080223_08.JPG
Bears
Bears draw more than 15,000 fans for ‘Family Fest’
Fans braved an early morning drizzle and the threat of a Lollapalooza traffic snarl on the drive home to attend “Family Fest” at Soldier Field on Sunday.
By Patrick Finley
 
merlin_64873013.jpg
Bears
Yannick Ngakoue out to prove he’s not a one-trick pony
The Bears’ defensive end — tied for seventh in the NFL in sacks since 2016 with 65 — has a reputation for being soft against the run. But Matt Eberflus’ defense will give him a chance to change that narrative. “He’ll be just fine,” defensive coordinator Alan Williams said.
By Mark Potash
 
Jesse Scholtens of the White Sox pitches against the Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday.
White Sox
Elvis Andrus’ 2-run single in ninth caps White Sox’ come from behind win over Guardians
Jesse Scholtens’ makes second quality start, Elvis Andrus breaks tie with two-run, two-out single in ninth.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti speaking to reporters during a conference media gathering July 26.
College Sports
What Big Ten expansion isn’t about: cultural fit, shared values or even football
The conference realignment going on across the country has everything to do with TV money, gobs of it.
By Rick Morrissey
 
merlin_114701657.jpg
Cubs
How a predictable batting order is helping the Cubs offense
“I think it helps when you’re hitting in front of and behind the same guys,” Ian Happ said. “You kind of know how the at-bat’s going to go for that guy.”
By Brian Sandalow
 