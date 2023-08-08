1 dead, 1 wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
Three men stepped out of a car Tuesday in the 500 block of East 72nd Street and began shooting, killing a 28-year-old man and wounding a 37-year-old man, police say.
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
Three people got out of a dark sedan and began shooting at the two men, 28 and 37, who were standing on a sidewalk in the 500 block of East 72nd Street just after 8 p.m., Chicago police said.
The younger man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
The other man suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and was taken in fair condition to the same hospital, police said.
No one was reported in custody.
