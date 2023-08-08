The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Crime News Chicago

1 dead, 1 wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

Three men stepped out of a car Tuesday in the 500 block of East 72nd Street and began shooting, killing a 28-year-old man and wounding a 37-year-old man, police say.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead, 1 wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Three people got out of a dark sedan and began shooting at the two men, 28 and 37, who were standing on a sidewalk in the 500 block of East 72nd Street just after 8 p.m., Chicago police said.

The younger man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The other man suffered gunshot wounds to the arm and leg and was taken in fair condition to the same hospital, police said.

No one was reported in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Delivery driver trying to stop holdup shot at Southwest Side restaurant
Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
Family files wrongful-death suit, calls for felony charges in fatal Oak Lawn crash
14-year-old boy dies after West Side shooting
9-year-old girl was eating ice cream with dad when neighbor fatally shot her, prosecutors say
Man charged with shooting at Chicago cops who allegedly saw him selling drugs
The Latest
080823_Sky_vs_Lynx_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__1_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Lynx snap Sky streak, keeping them at eighth in the league standings with 13 games left
After three straight games eclipsing 100 points, the Sky lost 88-79 to the Lynx.
By Annie Costabile
 
Zoom_Return_to_Office.jpg
Business
Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time
The video conferencing firm that saw growth during the pandemic is asking employees who live within a 50-mile radius of its offices to work onsite two days a week.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Delivery driver trying to stop holdup shot at Southwest Side restaurant
A gunman entered an Ashburn restaurant in the 3800 block of West 79th Street attempting a holdup. An employee confronted the gunman and was wounded when the gun went off in a struggle, authorities say.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23140467297500.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky players respond to Courtney Williams being fined after Sunday’s ‘altercation’ in win over Wings
“I wanted to verbalize that there should never be a situation where her character is misinterpreted or anything involving the past is brought up in a situation that she had nothing to do with,” Elizabeth Williams said.
By Annie Costabile
 
Election_2024_Trump__1_.jpg
Nation/World
Trump vows to keep talking about criminal cases despite prosecutors push for a protective order
Donald Trump assailed Jack Smith as a ‘thug prosecutor’ and a ‘deranged guy’ after being indicted on felony charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
By Michelle L . Price | AP and Holly Ramer | Associated Press
 