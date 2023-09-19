Maywood PD assessing authenticity of Sergio Brown video circulating social media

Maywood police are investigating whether a bizarre video of Sergio Brown, the missing ex-NFL player, is authentic.

Myrtle Brown, his 73-year-old mother, was found dead in a creek near her Maywood home on Saturday. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Brown remains missing.

In the 51-second video, Sergio Brown calls the reports of his mother’s death “fake news” and alleges the Maywood police and FBI are setting him up.

“Maywood Police Department detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking its’ authenticity,” a department spokesperson said in an email.

An autopsy determined Myrtle Brown had suffered several injuries from an assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was found around 2 p.m. Saturday after relatives told police they could not find her or her son, according to police. Officers discovered Brown after conducting a second, wider search of the area around her home, in the 1100 block of Nichols Lane.

The creek where the body of Myrtle Brown, mother of Sergio Brown, was found near the home of Myrtle Brown, in Maywood, Illinois, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Brown’s body appears to have been found near a small nature walk along a section of Silver Creek, which cuts behind her house. Tall grass and wildflowers line the creek, and a cluster of trees border her backyard.

Nick Brown, Sergio Brown’s brother and one of Myrtle Brown’s sons, posted on Facebook Monday memorializing his mom and asked that anyone with information about Sergio Brown’s whereabouts contact the Maywood Police Department.

