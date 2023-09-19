The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Maywood PD assessing authenticity of Sergio Brown video circulating social media

In the 51-second video, ex-NFL player Sergio Brown purportedly calls the reports of his mother’s death “fake news” and alleges the Maywood police and FBI are setting him up.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Maywood PD assessing authenticity of Sergio Brown video circulating social media
Screen grab picture from a video posted on social media purportedly of missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown, who went missing after the murder of his mother in Maywood on Sept. 16, 2023.

Screen grab picture from a video posted on social media purportedly of missing ex-NFL player Sergio Brown, who went missing after the murder of his mother in Maywood on Sept. 16, 2023.

Facebook

Maywood police are investigating whether a bizarre video of Sergio Brown, the missing ex-NFL player, is authentic.

Myrtle Brown, his 73-year-old mother, was found dead in a creek near her Maywood home on Saturday. Her death has been ruled a homicide. Brown remains missing.

Related

In the 51-second video, Sergio Brown calls the reports of his mother’s death “fake news” and alleges the Maywood police and FBI are setting him up.

“Maywood Police Department detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking its’ authenticity,” a department spokesperson said in an email.

An autopsy determined Myrtle Brown had suffered several injuries from an assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

She was found around 2 p.m. Saturday after relatives told police they could not find her or her son, according to police. Officers discovered Brown after conducting a second, wider search of the area around her home, in the 1100 block of Nichols Lane.

merlin_115971176.jpg

The creek where the body of Myrtle Brown, mother of Sergio Brown, was found near the home of Myrtle Brown, in Maywood, Illinois, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Brown’s body appears to have been found near a small nature walk along a section of Silver Creek, which cuts behind her house. Tall grass and wildflowers line the creek, and a cluster of trees border her backyard. 

Nick Brown, Sergio Brown’s brother and one of Myrtle Brown’s sons, posted on Facebook Monday memorializing his mom and asked that anyone with information about Sergio Brown’s whereabouts contact the Maywood Police Department.

Next Up In Crime
Man shot and killed in East Side neighborhood
Man fatally shot in Chatham
In Domestic Violence Court, promising first day of bail reform as judge works ‘few kinks out of the system’
Bail reform gets its first test Monday, and Cook County sees a smooth rollout. ‘I appreciate everyone’s patience.’
Shooting deaths of family of 4 jolt quiet Romeoville neighborhood: ‘They were nice people. They didn’t bother anybody.’
22 people shot, but no weekend homicides in Chicago
The Latest
Instacart’s logo and webpage are shown in the photo.
Business
Instacart’s IPO surges as the grocery delivery company goes from the supermarket to the stock market
The company, which controls 70% of the third-party U.S. grocery delivery market, raised $660 million in its initial public offering, selling 22 million shares at $30 apiece.
By Dee-Ann Durbin | AP
 
St. Rita’s Morez Johnson (21) shoots the ball in the game against Mount Carmel.
High School Basketball
Breaking down the most important high school basketball transfers
A look at the impact they will have in their new home, including three who will give their teams a chance to be playing in Champaign in March.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Natalie West, Taylor Blim star in “Revolution” at A Red Orchid Theatre. | Fadeout Media
Theater
Birthday is cause for celebration, high anxiety in A Red Orchid’s totally relatable ‘Revolution’
The three-person cast delivers a decidedly entertaining, occasionally profound rumination on aging, friendship and birthday-induced crises.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Roger Whittaker performs during rehearsals for the “ZDF Hitparty” on in 2007, in Cologne, Germany.&nbsp;The British singer-songwriter has died at 87.
Roger Whittaker, singer of ‘Durham Town’ and ‘The Last Farewell,’ dies at 87
The multi-lingual musician was known for his whistling and cultivated a passionate fanbase in Germany over the course of his career after performing there in 1976.
By KiMi Robinson — USA Today Network
 
Bears receiver Brandon Marshall is tackled in 2014.
Bears
Ex-Bears Devin Hester, Brandon Marshall and Julius Peppers among Hall nominees
Hester, the NFL’s all-time leading in return touchdowns, reached the final vote for the second-straight time last year.
By Patrick Finley
 