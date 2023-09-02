The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Suspect escapes after shootout with Chicago police in East Side neighborhood

Just after 2 a.m., 4th District officers responded to calls of a person with a gun in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue when someone started shooting at them, according to police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Chicago police SUV.

Police exchanged gunfire with a woman early Saturday in the East Side neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

Chicago police are searching for a person who allegedly shot at officers early Saturday in the East Side neighborhood.

Just after 2 a.m., 4th District officers responded to calls of a person with a gun and found two people in the 9900 block of South Ewing Avenue, according to a statement from police.

One of them, a female, pulled out a gun and started shooting at the officers, who returned fire, police said. No one was hit.

She ran away, but police stopped the person she was with, whom they questioned and later released.

Investigators recovered a gun at the scene. No one was in custody as of Saturday morning.

Two officers were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They’ll be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days, which is protocol for any officer involved in a shooting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force.

