Woman killed in Washington Park hit-and-run

Police are looking for the driver of a white sport-utility vehicle that ran into a woman, killing her, before leaving the scene, late Thursday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was struck by a white SUV about 10:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

Responding officers found her lying in the middle of the road, not near a crosswalk, according to police.

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver fled the scene, and no arrests were reported, police said.