The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 22, 2023
Crime Washington Park News

Woman killed in Washington Park hit-and-run

A woman was struck by a white SUV about 10:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of South King Drive.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman killed in Washington Park hit-and-run
more_flashing_lights.jpeg

zef art - stock.adobe.com

Police are looking for the driver of a white sport-utility vehicle that ran into a woman, killing her, before leaving the scene, late Thursday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, was struck by a white SUV about 10:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of South King Drive, Chicago police said.

Responding officers found her lying in the middle of the road, not near a crosswalk, according to police. 

She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver fled the scene, and no arrests were reported, police said.

Next Up In Crime
Appeals court tosses Chicago cop killer’s ‘excessive sentence’ after he was denied parole more than 30 times
Man gets life sentence for killing 5 in Far South Side home invasion
Man found shot to death in Roseland
8 North Side armed robberies reported within 1 hour overnight
3 shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park
Romeoville family’s suspected killer, woman with him are dead from gunfire in Oklahoma after car crash
The Latest
X CEO Elon Musk leaves a Senate bipartisan Artificial Intelligence Insight Forum at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Sep. 13, 2023. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/ AFP)&nbsp; (edited)&nbsp;Former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally, Sept. 20 in Maquoketa, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” poses in a Fox News Channel studio, (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Columnists
Why worry about the dangers of AI, when real-life narcissists are destroying America?
From Elon Musk to Donald Trump to Tucker Carlson, egomaniacs are deforming our society — and their narcissism is no longer considered a fault.
By Mona Charen
 
Sip &amp; Savor owner and CEO Trez Pugh III outside his South Loop coffee shop at 31 E. Roosevelt Rd.
Business
Vacant South Loop stores becoming a restaurant and coffee shop thanks to entrepreneurs
Sip & Savor coffee shop and Southern Chicago restaurant are moving into an area that’s seen major chains move or pull back from the busy Roosevelt Road corridor.
By Sandra Guy - For the Sun-Times
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m pregnant and can’t count on husband, his mom
Mother-to-be is being criticized by her mother-in-law, whose son responds by disrespecting his wife.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Christopher Williams, owner of Millennium Solar in Calumet City,&nbsp;was hoping for immediate benefits to his business from a 2021 Illinois climate law.
The Watchdogs
Pritzker’s signature climate law has seen slow progress on clean energy, green jobs promises
The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act, signed by the governor, set a timeline for phasing out fossil-fuel energy sources by 2050.
By Brett Chase and Dan Gearino | Inside Climate News
 
In this Jan. 31, 2016, photo, former Republican presidential candidate and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee speaks at Inspired Grounds Cafe in West Des Moines, Iowa.
Violent threats are driving today’s politics
Mike Huckabee has warned of “bullets” flying if Donald Trump loses in 2024. Pretty much all mass shooters turn out to be infected with right-wing dogma. No need to kid ourselves about where this is coming from.
By Gene Lyons
 