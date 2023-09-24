Man shot to death in Englewood
Around 10:35 a.m., the man, 24, was in a parked vehicle in the 5500 block of South Union Avenue when two suspects in a gray vehicle approached and opened fire, striking the man multiple times throughout his body, Chicago police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
No one was in custody.
