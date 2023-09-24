The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Man shot to death in Englewood

Around 10:35 a.m., the man, 24, was in a parked vehicle in the 5500 block of South Union Avenue when two suspects in a gray vehicle approached and opened fire, striking the man multiple times throughout his body, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot to death in Englewood
Crime scene tape.

A man was shot and killed Sept. 24, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot to death Sunday morning in Englewood on the South Side.

Around 10:35 a.m., the man, 24, was in a parked vehicle in the 5500 block of South Union Avenue when two suspects in a gray vehicle approached and opened fire, striking the man multiple times throughout his body, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Man fatally shot on street in Auburn Gresham
86-year-old man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Guilty verdict tossed in pandemic price-gouging case
Chicago mayor, Cook County Board president at White House for Biden’s gun safety office launch
Man fatally shot in South Shore
Chicago mayor’s top cop pick glides through first confirmation test
The Latest
Usher performs Aug. 2 at iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California.
Usher set for Super Bowl halftime, promises ‘a show unlike anything else’ he’s done
Grammy-winning pop star will do the high-profile gig Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
 
Alan Gross, a playwright and “polymath,” died August 25 at age 76.
Obituaries
Alan Gross, ad man and ‘Lunching’ playwright, dead at 76
The playwright, poet and ad man broke out with his 1977 hit comedy “Lunching.”
By Violet Miller
 
A photo of Justin Fields passing during a game.
Bears
QB Justin Fields, Bears open with little offense vs. Chiefs
Fields got sacked on third-and-four, leading to a punt.
By Jason Lieser
 
Musician Taylor Swift is in attendance at the Bears-Chiefs game.
Bears
Taylor Swift in Kansas City for Bears game
The hottest musician in the world is watching the Bears play the Chiefs.
By Patrick Finley
 
Ohio State v Notre Dame
College Sports
In the end, Notre Dame came up a man short. How could Marcus Freeman let that happen?
The egregious mistake made on consecutive defensive snaps against Ohio State with the game’s outcome hanging in the balance was the kind of thing that scars coaches’ reputations and even gets them fired.
By Steve Greenberg
 