Man shot and killed in Roseland

A man was fatally shot in the Roseland neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said.

The man, 33, was found on a sidewalk in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue around 9:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead there, police said.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

