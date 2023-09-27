Man shot and killed in Roseland

A man was fatally shot in the Roseland neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said.
The man, 33, was found on a sidewalk in the 11300 block of South Edbrooke Avenue around 9:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead there, police said.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
The girl, about 1, was said to be in good condition after being found at 3:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Ohio Street, police said.
The clock is loudly ticking toward an Oct. 1 deadline. If the shutdown happens, the impact will reverberate across the city and Illinois.
It’s that time of year when signs of the seasonal change—fall mushrooms, caterpillars, hedge apples— pile up, I had a crunch of season-change signs on Thursday and Friday.
More women with low-risk pregnancies are seeking the assistance of midwives, who are certified health professionals. Embracing midwives could also improve outcomes for Black women, who are more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications.
If he weren’t such a good provider, leaving him would be an easy choice.