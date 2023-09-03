The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 3, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

11-year-old boy shot during family gathering in Washington Heights

About 5:25 p.m. Sunday, the boy was in a home in the 9100 block of South Racine Avenue when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 11-year-old boy shot during family gathering in Washington Heights
Crime scene tape.

An 11-year-old boy was shot during a family gathering Sept. 3, 2023 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

An 11-year-old boy was shot during a family gathering Sunday evening in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 5:25 p.m., the boy was in a home in the 9100 block of South Racine Avenue when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Three men wounded in Austin shooting
Man fatally shot following car crash in West Garfield Park
Man shot to death in Englewood
Person of interest questioned in West Garfield Park homicide
2 teens shot after Mount Carmel-Morgan Park football game
Suspect escapes after shootout with Chicago police in East Side neighborhood
The Latest
Cubs_Reds_Baseball__16_.jpg
Cubs’ offensive surge sets them up for homestand vs. Giants and Diamondbacks
The Cubs beat the Reds 15-7 on Sunday to spit four games in Cincinnati.
By Maddie Lee
 
1657554917.jpg
White Sox
Tim Anderson looking better, but White Sox lose again
He became the 19th player in history to collect 1,000 hits in a White Sox uniform. He has improved since the All-Star break, batting .278/.333/.368.
By James Fegan
 
1657562955.jpg
White Sox
White Sox honor Miguel Cabrera, who reminds them how much he has crushed them
Cabrera bashed six hits over Friday and Saturday, the latter serving as his first four-hit game in almost two years.
By James Fegan
 
Find the well-concealed praying mantis on nodding onions in Orland Park. Credit: Bridget Lynch
Sports
Chicago outdoors: Play find the praying mantis and other notes
A praying mantis well concealed in Orland Park, a question on harvesting white or albino deer, Patrick Walters’ big bag of smallmouth bass and a quote on feeding temperatures for Chinook are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 
090323_Sky_vs_Liberty_Gary_Dineen_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__2_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Late-game execution failures result in Sky’s loss to Liberty
“We couldn’t execute this game,” Interim coach/general manager Emre Vatansever said. “They really turned it up and we just couldn’t respond to it. We should have, but we couldn’t.”
By Annie Costabile
 