11-year-old boy shot during family gathering in Washington Heights
About 5:25 p.m. Sunday, the boy was in a home in the 9100 block of South Racine Avenue when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire, Chicago police said.
An 11-year-old boy was shot during a family gathering Sunday evening in Washington Heights on the South Side.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
