11-year-old boy shot during family gathering in Washington Heights

An 11-year-old boy was shot during a family gathering Sunday evening in Washington Heights on the South Side.

About 5:25 p.m., the boy was in a home in the 9100 block of South Racine Avenue when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

