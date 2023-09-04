Suspect shot in home invasion in Belmont Cragin
About 12:45 p.m., a 39-year-old man entered a home in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue. He was shot twice in the chest by a man inside the home, Chicago police said.
A suspect was shot in a home invasion Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
About 12:45 p.m., a 39-year-old man “entered a home without permission” in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue when he was shot twice in the chest by a man inside the home, police said.
He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, police said.
Officials couldn’t specify whether the man entered the home by force or through an unlocked door.
Charges were pending.
The Latest
Seven people under the age of 18 were shot over the weekend, including a 6-year-old boy who was wounded in a home in Washington Heights.
The meeting could come within a month, a U.S. official said. Russia has been trying to acquire weapons from North Korea for its war in Ukraine.
This is what happens when the only thing schools care about is winning.
Tyler West-Moreland was shot multiple times in the body about 5:05 p.m. Sunday. He died from his injuries Monday.
The high for Monday was 92, with the humidity making it feel 96, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will hover near the low- to mid-70s the rest of the week.