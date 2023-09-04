The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 4, 2023
Crime News Metro/State

Suspect shot in home invasion in Belmont Cragin

About 12:45 p.m., a 39-year-old man entered a home in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue. He was shot twice in the chest by a man inside the home, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Suspect shot in home invasion in Belmont Cragin
Crime scene tape.

A man who “entered a home without permission” was shot Sept. 4, 2023 in Belmont Cragin.

Sun-Times file

A suspect was shot in a home invasion Monday afternoon in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said.

About 12:45 p.m., a 39-year-old man “entered a home without permission” in the 2100 block of North Meade Avenue when he was shot twice in the chest by a man inside the home, police said.

He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Officials couldn’t specify whether the man entered the home by force or through an unlocked door.

Charges were pending.

Next Up In Crime
5 dead, 34 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence
15-year-old boy dies hours after shooting in East Garfield Park
Police search for man who tried to lure kids into car in Bridgeport
Father of 3 shot dead on his anniversary; another victim had hoped to bring his family from Mexico
Woman hurt in Harwood Heights carjacking dies
13-year-old boy shot, wounded in Englewood
The Latest
Two teens were wounded in a shooting Friday night after a football game at Mount Carmel High School in Woodlawn.
Crime
5 dead, 34 hurt in Labor Day weekend gun violence
Seven people under the age of 18 were shot over the weekend, including a 6-year-old boy who was wounded in a home in Washington Heights.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center left, attend a banquet at the ruling Workers’ Party’s headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea on July 27, 2023. U.S. officials expect Kim to meet this month with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Nation/World
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un may meet with Putin in Russia this month, U.S. official says
The meeting could come within a month, a U.S. official said. Russia has been trying to acquire weapons from North Korea for its war in Ukraine.
By Associated Press
 
Colorado v TCU
Sports
College football no longer the game we once knew
This is what happens when the only thing schools care about is winning.
By Rick Telander
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
15-year-old boy dies hours after shooting in East Garfield Park
Tyler West-Moreland was shot multiple times in the body about 5:05 p.m. Sunday. He died from his injuries Monday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The heat and humidity drew beachgoers to North Avenue Beach on Labor Day. Temperatures are expected to cool down the rest of the week.
Weather
Labor Day beachgoers enjoy humid final day of beach season that saw record-setting heat
The high for Monday was 92, with the humidity making it feel 96, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will hover near the low- to mid-70s the rest of the week.
By Mohammad Samra
 