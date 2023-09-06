The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Four arrested after officers attacked, radio stolen at Near West Side station, police say

The incidents occurred earlier this week at the district station in the 1400 block of South Blue Island Avenue.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously implied that all four people arrested in these incidents were migrants. The Sun-Times regrets the error.

Four people were arrested after officers were allegedly attacked or threatened and a radio was stolen at the Near West Side District police station in separate incidents this week, authorities say.

The theft occurred around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday at the station in the 1400 block of South Blue Island Avenue, police said. Another person then attacked an officer who started chasing the thief, police said.

Two suspects were taken into custody, police said. The officer was taken to a hospital in good condition. 

That incident came a day after a woman allegedly attacked an officer who was working at the station. She fled but was later located in the 1700 block of West Taylor Street and taken into custody. The woman, 20, was charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, police said. 

Also Tuesday, a man, 20, threatened an officer at the station, police said. He was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to property and assault. 

The station where the incidents took place has been one where the city has housed asylum-seeking migrants in cramped conditions as they initially arrived to the city via buses from Texas and other states. While a police report about the incident Wednesday stated that one of the people arrested was from Venezuela, another person involved listed an address from the South Side, and police could not confirm the status of the others involved. 

