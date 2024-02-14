Burglary suspect who ran over 2 CPD officers in Streeterville still at large

A burglary suspect who ran over two Chicago police officers over the weekend in Streeterville was still at large Wednesday morning.

Officers stopped a black sedan about 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive that matched the description of a vehicle used in a burglary minutes earlier in Gold Coast, police said.

As officers placed the driver in custody, the passenger moved into the driver’s seat, sped away and struck two officers, officials said.

The two officers were treated for their injuries and released from a hospital, authorities said.

Right by Northwestern on Lake Shore Drive. #chicagoscanner pic.twitter.com/MrmZZRKvOB — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) February 13, 2024

The driver, Darius Carter, 32, was charged with theft and unauthorized control of property not exceeding $500 in value, police said.

Carter and the passenger allegedly damaged the passenger side of a vehicle in the 1500 block of North State Parkway and fled when they couldn’t get into the vehicle, officials said.

