Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Crime News

United flight diverted to O’Hare following ‘potential security concern:' airline

No one was injured during the threat, which happened about 7:45 a.m.

 
File photo of a Chicago police badge.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A United Airlines flight was diverted to O'Hare International Airport Wednesday morning due to a "potential security concern," the airline said.

"The flight landed safely and met local law enforcement upon arrival," according to a statement from United.

"Customers deplaned and we expect the flight to depart for Los Angeles later this afternoon," the statement said.

The Boeing 787, flight #1533, landed about 7:40 a.m. after a crew member reported the issue, according to the FAA.

The flight had departed from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport, the FAA said.

Nine crew members and 202 passengers were on board.

Officers were sent to the scene, according to Kellie Bartoli, a spokesperson for Chicago police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

