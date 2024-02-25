The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 25, 2024
One killed, three wounded in Rogers Park shooting

A 19-year-old woman was killed in the shooting at Pottowattomie Park just after 3 p.m. Three others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Ald. Maria Hadden called the attack “targeted.” The shooters fled; no one is in custody.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo and Violet Miller
   
186A6267.jpg

Police comb the scene at Pottawattomie Park on Sunday. One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting shortly after 3 p.m.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

One person was killed and three wounded in a “targeted” attack in Rogers Park on Sunday afternoon.

The victims were standing in the park in the 7300 block of North Rogers Ave. when two people walked into the park and shot in their direction, police said.

A 19-year-old woman who was shot in the chest was taken to Saint Francis Hospital, where she later died, police said.

Two other victims were also taken to Saint Francis in good condition: a 20-year-old man who was shot in the forehead and a 19-year-old man who was shot in the left hip.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the right foot. He was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition.

The suspects fled the scene north on Winchester Avenue, police said. No one is in custody.

ROGERSPARK-022624-08.JPG

Chicago police set up yellow tape in an area of Pottawatomie Park in Rogers Park on Sunday after a shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded. Witnesses say one of the wounded ran to a nearby fire house for aid.

In a statement Sunday, Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) called the shooting "targeted." She also said the three who were injured didn’t have “life-threatening injuries.”

“Our condolences go to the family of the deceased,” Hadden wrote.

The park remained open, with teens playing basketball and children running around a playground just feet away from yellow police tape as investigators combed the scene.

Neighbors told a Sun-Times reporter at the scene that the park is usually full of families.

One victim, who suffered a graze wound, ran to a nearby fire station, a witness told the Sun-Times. Blood remained on the pavement outside Sunday night.

The shooting comes just days after a 14- and 17-year-old were charged with killing a Senn High School student and injuring two others in an attack Jan. 31. The younger boy got out of a car and fired 15 shots at the three students who were walking home from school.

Both face first-degree murder and attempted murder charges, and the younger boy also faces an aggravated battery charge.

