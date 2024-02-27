The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Crime Chicago Suburban Chicago

Maywood man charged with killing security guard in Austin Family Dollar store, firing shots at police in Dolton

Rodgerick O’Neal, 36, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and six counts of resisting arrest.

By  Kaitlin Washburn
   
SHARE Maywood man charged with killing security guard in Austin Family Dollar store, firing shots at police in Dolton

Flanked by personnel in the Chicago Police Department Bureau of Detectives, Supt. Larry Snelling speaks during a news conference at CPD headquarters on the South Side, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A 36-year-old west suburban man has been charged with killing an unarmed security guard Friday at an Austin dollar store where the suspect once worked and then shooting at Chicago police officers in south suburban Dolton on Saturday.

Rodgerick O'Neal of Maywood was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery against a police officer and six counts of resisting arrest, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling said during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

O'Neal allegedly fatally shot Loyce Wright, 43, around 1:30 p.m. on Friday while Wright was working as a security guard at a Family Dollar store, 5410 W. Chicago Ave. Wright later died at Stroger Hospital, according to police.

On Saturday, O’Neal was taken into custody in Dolton after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police officers, according to police. He was arrested in the 15200 block of Diekman Court after police received a tip identifying O'Neal and tracked him to Dolton, said Antoinette Ursitti, CPD's chief of detectives. Detectives also used surveillance footage that they said showed O'Neal near the scene of the shooting.

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling looks on as Bureau of Detectives Chief Antoinette Ursitti speaks during a news conference at CPD headquarters on the South Side, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

No one was shot, and officers recovered a firearm from O'Neal, police said. At least one officer was placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, per department policy, as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates the use of force, The police department said on Saturday.

O'Neal previously worked at the Family Dollar, and the shooting likely stemmed from an argument between O'Neal and Wright, Ursitti said.

Wright's family remembers him as a "big teddy bear" who always made time for his four daughters, his daughter shared with the Sun-Times.

"I want to extend our deepest condolences to the family of the 43-year-old victim. He was simply at the store and doing his job when his life was tragically taken from him," Snelling said. "This was truly a department wide effort to apprehend the suspect … They all did what they could to bring justice to this case and the victim's family."

Next Up In Crime
Tears and shock as jurors view last moments of Chicago Police Officer Ella French’s life
Austin man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on Purple Line train: ‘bold, brazen, criminal act’
Feds say ex-state Sen. Terry Link deserves probation after helping uncover bribery scheme
Chicago man fatally shot in Niles identified
2 in custody after SWAT standoff in Humboldt Park
Two police officers injured in Belmont Cragin crash
The Latest
CTA-07XX20-04.JPG
Crime
Austin man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl on Purple Line train: ‘bold, brazen, criminal act’
Anfernee Thomas, 27, was arrested Monday in connection to Saturday’s attack, police said.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Brother Rice’s Tyler Wooten (2) knocks the ball out of Bloom’s Elijah Lovemore’s (1) hands.
High School Basketball
Previewing and predicting the top Class 4A sectional semifinals
Every team still alive is just three wins from playing in Champaign for a state trophy.
By Joe Henricksen
 
9-victoria-martinez.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Diversity of cultures and perspectives reflected in new exhibits, events at Chicago Cultural Center
The center has announced its eclectic lineup of exhibitions, concerts, dance performances, film screenings, talks and other free events this spring and summer.
By Erica Thompson
 
_3_TAYLORSWIFT_060323_16.jpeg
Entertainment and Culture
Chicago’s latest Taylor Swift pop-up bar features karaoke, braceletmaking
Bourbon on Division is offering Swifties an interactive night out during their limited-edition March pop-up in Wicker Park.
By Katie Anthony
 
Jesse Scholtens pitches against the Tigers in the White Sox’ 3-2 loss Sunday.
White Sox
White Sox lose Jesse Scholtens to UCL tear, acquire lefty Bailey Horn in trade with Cubs
The Sox send righty prospect Matthew Thompson to the North Side.
By Daryl Van Schouwen and Maddie Lee
 