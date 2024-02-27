Woman held in fatal West Ridge stabbing

Charges are pending for a woman accused of stabbing a man to death Monday at an apartment in the West Ridge neighborhood.

The woman, 39, was arguing with the 42-year-old man about 2:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 6200 block of North Hoyne Avenue when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, Chicago police said.

Responding officers found the man in critical condition in a hallway, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide. His name hasn’t been released.