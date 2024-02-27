The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Woman held in fatal West Ridge stabbing

Police say a woman, 39, was arguing with a man Monday morning at an apartment when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Charges are pending for a woman accused of stabbing a man to death Monday at an apartment in the West Ridge neighborhood.

The woman, 39, was arguing with the 42-year-old man about 2:20 a.m. at an apartment in the 6200 block of North Hoyne Avenue when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, Chicago police said.

Responding officers found the man in critical condition in a hallway, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide. His name hasn’t been released.

Wendy's is looking to test having the prices of its menu items fluctuate throughout the day based on demand, implementing a strategy that has already taken hold with ride-sharing companies and ticket sellers.
Food and Restaurants
Wendy’s looking to test surge pricing at restaurants
Beginning as early as 2025, the fast food chain will begin testing more enhanced features like dynamic pricing and daypart offerings, the company’s CEO said.
By Associated Press
 
A photo of Jaquan Brisker reacting during a game.
Bears
Bears want rangy free safety to pair with Jaquan Brisker
The team needs a replacement in the starting lineup after releasing veteran Eddie Jackson.
By Jason Lieser
 
Andreas Athanasiou
Blackhawks
Blackhawks forward Andreas Athanasiou finally nearing return after long injury absence
Athanasiou, who hasn’t played since Nov. 9 because of a groin- and hip-related issue, dealt with “many doubts” during his seemingly never-ending recovery period. The Hawks have missed his speed and production, too.
By Ben Pope
 
NFL Combine Football
Bears
Bears coach Matt Eberflus hopes for ‘more continuity, communication’ in revamped offensive staff
The Bears’ new structure on offense has coordinator Shane Waldron at the top, followed by passing game coordinator Thomas Brown and running game coordinator Chris Morgan.
By Jason Lieser
 
Garrett Crochet vs. Dodgers Tuesday. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
White Sox’ Garrett Crochet strikes out Ohtani, makes good first step in path toward starting
Crochet touches 100 mph in 34-pitch outing
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 