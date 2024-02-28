Woman found fatally shot in Woodlawn apartment

A woman was found shot to death Tuesday night in Woodlawn.

The 25-year-old was found about 10:35 p.m. inside a first-floor apartment in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.