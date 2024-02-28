Woman found fatally shot in Woodlawn apartment
The 25-year-old was found about 10:35 p.m. inside a first-floor apartment in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue with a gunshot wound to the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
A woman was found shot to death Tuesday night in Woodlawn.
The 25-year-old was found about 10:35 p.m. inside a first-floor apartment in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately known.
Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
Chicago cop responding to ShotSpotter alert opened fire on boy lighting fireworks, oversight agency says
The Latest
Sure, the renderings of a proposed new White Sox stadium look great. But Pritzker made the right move to remind the billionaire sports franchise owner that Illinois has bigger fish to fry than figuring out how to pay for a $1.2 billion ballpark on the public’s dime.
The milestone comes one week after 21 stores, including two in Chicago, filed to form unions.
The Cubs keep adding first-base depth, but they see promise in Busch.
Police say a woman, 39, was arguing with a man Monday morning at an apartment when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach. He died at a hospital.