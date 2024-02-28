The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Crime Chicago Woodlawn

Woman found fatally shot in Woodlawn apartment

The 25-year-old was found about 10:35 p.m. inside a first-floor apartment in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue with a gunshot wound to the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Woman found fatally shot in Woodlawn apartment
crime_scene_tape.jpg

Police tape at an armored car robbery. | Brian Jackson~Sun-Times

A woman was found shot to death Tuesday night in Woodlawn.

The 25-year-old was found about 10:35 p.m. inside a first-floor apartment in the 6500 block of South Greenwood Avenue, Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Other details of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

Detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Next Up In Crime
Art Institute showed ‘willful blindness’ in buying Nazi-looted art, N.Y. prosecutors say
Woman held in fatal West Ridge stabbing
ShotSpotter deal could be invalid, should get City Council vote, ex-watchdog says
Bystander killed in Grand Crossing attack was known for his kindness, care for children
Chicago cop responding to ShotSpotter alert opened fire on boy lighting fireworks, oversight agency says
74-year-old man who got clemency from Obama is sentenced to 5 years in new federal drug case
The Latest
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A proposed White Sox stadium in the South Loop.
Editorials
Gov. Pritzker’s reluctance to fund Jerry Reinsdorf’s field of dreams is the right call
Sure, the renderings of a proposed new White Sox stadium look great. But Pritzker made the right move to remind the billionaire sports franchise owner that Illinois has bigger fish to fry than figuring out how to pay for a $1.2 billion ballpark on the public’s dime.
 
Un nuevo Starbucks es el segundo que abre en el Distrito 16, que incluye partes de Chicago Lawn, Gage Park, Englewood y West Englewood.
Starbucks agrees to start labor talks with Workers United union
The milestone comes one week after 21 stores, including two in Chicago, filed to form unions.
By Amy Yee
 
Cubs first baseman Michael Busch works on defense at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. 02-16-2024.
Cubs
How Michael Busch fits into Cubs’ crowded picture at first base
The Cubs keep adding first-base depth, but they see promise in Busch.
By Maddie Lee
 
Crime_Scene_Tape2.jpg
Crime
Woman held in fatal West Ridge stabbing
Police say a woman, 39, was arguing with a man Monday morning at an apartment when she pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the stomach. He died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 