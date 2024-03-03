The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 3, 2024
Crime

Chicago police officers caught in crossfire in Humboldt Park

One officer was struck in his bullet-proof vest early Sunday morning, and another suffered injuries from the shattered glass.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
A Chicago police SUV

Two Chicago police officers were caught in the crossfire of a shooting early Sunday in Humboldt Park.

Just after 2 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone began shooting, according to Chicago police.

A bullet struck the windshield of their squad car, police said. One officer was struck in his bullet-proof vest, and another suffered injuries from the shattered glass.

Officers did not return fire, according to police.

An 18-year-old man was discovered with gun shot wounds to the body, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

There were no other injuries, and no one in custody.

