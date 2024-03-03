Chicago police officers caught in crossfire in Humboldt Park
One officer was struck in his bullet-proof vest early Sunday morning, and another suffered injuries from the shattered glass.
Two Chicago police officers were caught in the crossfire of a shooting early Sunday in Humboldt Park.
Just after 2 a.m., officers were on patrol in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone began shooting, according to Chicago police.
A bullet struck the windshield of their squad car, police said. One officer was struck in his bullet-proof vest, and another suffered injuries from the shattered glass.
Officers did not return fire, according to police.
An 18-year-old man was discovered with gun shot wounds to the body, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
There were no other injuries, and no one in custody.
The Latest
Much of his art, often completed at his studio in Antioch, was inspired by trips to ancient and natural sites in the United States and Canada.
Wayne Smith shares his experience as a blind person in Chicago, and what we all could do to better accommodate people with special needs.
With no explanation, the two men abruptly refuse to take their parents’ calls.
Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.