1 dead, 1 wounded in Pilsen shooting
Two men, 19 and 27, were dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The 27-year-old had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition, and the 19-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.
One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Pilsen on Monday night, according to police.
The two men, 19 and 27, were dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The 27-year-old had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition, and the 19-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.
The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West 21st Street about 7:30 p.m., though other details weren’t immediately available.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
Authorities say a bus carrying students and teachers crossed into oncoming lanes Monday morning and struck a semitruck carrying sand. All four people on the bus and the truck driver were killed.
The Orange Tent Project worked with architecture students to design a small but secure wooden structure that they believed would not require permits. Last week, days after construction began, the city issued a work stoppage order.
Since the beginning, sports fans have complained about how much money star athletes make.
The groups want the highest court to stop the effort to allow voters to approve increasing a sales tax on high-end properties before the March 19 primary.
In July the regional office of the NLRB found merit in accusations made against Howard Brown by union members alleging the organization bargained in bad faith amid layoffs early last year. The agency has been seeking a settlement between the two sides.