The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 11, 2024
Crime News Chicago

1 dead, 1 wounded in Pilsen shooting

Two men, 19 and 27, were dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The 27-year-old had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition, and the 19-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 dead, 1 wounded in Pilsen shooting
CICEROSHOOTING-020319-2.jpg

Two men, 19 and 27, were dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The 27-year-old had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition while the 19-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

Sun-Times file

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Pilsen on Monday night, according to police.

The two men, 19 and 27, were dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The 27-year-old had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition, and the 19-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West 21st Street about 7:30 p.m., though other details weren’t immediately available.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
Oak Lawn police sergeant, another man wounded in shooting
Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say
CTA Red and Purple train service restored after track fire in Lake View
Woman hurt in South Chicago apartment fire dies
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
The Latest
Bus Crash Illinois
3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say
Authorities say a bus carrying students and teachers crossed into oncoming lanes Monday morning and struck a semitruck carrying sand. All four people on the bus and the truck driver were killed.
By Associated Press
 
TINYHOUSE-031224
News
City shuts down work on wooden ‘tiny house’ structure at Dan Ryan homeless encampment
The Orange Tent Project worked with architecture students to design a small but secure wooden structure that they believed would not require permits. Last week, days after construction began, the city issued a work stoppage order.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Michael Jordan
Columnists
The monetary fun and games of sports
Since the beginning, sports fans have complained about how much money star athletes make.
By Rick Telander
 
Farzin Parang, executive director of the Building Owners and Managers Association of Chicago, on May 10, 2020.
Elections
Real estate groups ask the Illinois Supreme Court to block ‘Bring Chicago Home’ referendum
The groups want the highest court to stop the effort to allow voters to approve increasing a sales tax on high-end properties before the March 19 primary.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mariah Woelfel
 
After 61 employees were laid off in December, Howard Brown Health workers and their supporters march during an unfair labor practice strike outside Howard Brown Health Sheridan in Uptown, Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Health
National Labor Relations Board files complaint against Howard Brown Health
In July the regional office of the NLRB found merit in accusations made against Howard Brown by union members alleging the organization bargained in bad faith amid layoffs early last year. The agency has been seeking a settlement between the two sides.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 