1 dead, 1 wounded in Pilsen shooting

One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in Pilsen on Monday night, according to police.

The two men, 19 and 27, were dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. The 27-year-old had been shot in the abdomen and was in critical condition, and the 19-year-old had multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced dead.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of West 21st Street about 7:30 p.m., though other details weren’t immediately available.

No one is in custody.

