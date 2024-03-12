Boyfriend charged in murder of 17-year-old girl in North Lawndale

An 18-year-old man was charged with murder in the asphyxiation death of his 17-year-old girlfriend in North Lawndale over the weekend, police said.
Michael Cunningham was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Chiyenne Washington was found unresponsive in a home on Cunningham's block in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
Washington's death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner's office and her cause of death was listed as asphyxia and assault.
Cunningham, who was Washington's boyfriend, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing, police said.
The Latest
Now the older man is reaching out to his son’s wife and teenage daughter.
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
Taxation without participation? Low turnout lets slim minority decide ballot questions hitting voters’ wallets
A study found less than 30% of registered Cook County voters determined the fate of 75 property tax-related referendums between 2020 and 2023. “Voters are given the power to make these key decisions, but most don’t bother to vote,” Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said. “And when their taxes go up, they are the first to complain.”
Police responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue on Monday afternoon heard multiple gunshots en route to the scene, police said. The officers found a man with a gun, who fired at them. He was arrested.