The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Crime Lawndale

Boyfriend charged in murder of 17-year-old girl in North Lawndale

Michael Cunningham, 18, was arrested and charged with the murder of Chiyenne Washington, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Boyfriend charged in murder of 17-year-old girl in North Lawndale
CPD-02.JPG

Michael Cunningham, 18, was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing later Tuesday, police said.

Sun-Times file

An 18-year-old man was charged with murder in the asphyxiation death of his 17-year-old girlfriend in North Lawndale over the weekend, police said.

Michael Cunningham was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Chiyenne Washington was found unresponsive in a home on Cunningham's block in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Washington's death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner's office and her cause of death was listed as asphyxia and assault.

Cunningham, who was Washington's boyfriend, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing, police said.

Next Up In Crime
3 shot in North Lawndale robbery attempt
Man who shot at police in Englewood arrested
1 dead, 1 wounded in Pilsen shooting
Oak Lawn police sergeant, another man wounded in shooting
Man critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
3 children and 2 adults die after school bus collides with semi in Illinois, authorities say
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_496.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Since his dad made a threat with a power saw, man has avoided him
Now the older man is reaching out to his son’s wife and teenage daughter.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Classic Corned Beef Brisket With Cabbage and Potatoes
Recipes
Menu planner: Classic corned beef with cabbage and potatoes is a full and satisfying meal
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication and Susan Nicholson
 
Politics
Taxation without participation? Low turnout lets slim minority decide ballot questions hitting voters’ wallets
A study found less than 30% of registered Cook County voters determined the fate of 75 property tax-related referendums between 2020 and 2023. “Voters are given the power to make these key decisions, but most don’t bother to vote,” Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas said. “And when their taxes go up, they are the first to complain.”
By David Struett
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
CPD-02.JPG
Crime
Man who shot at police in Englewood arrested
Police responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 400 block of West Englewood Avenue on Monday afternoon heard multiple gunshots en route to the scene, police said. The officers found a man with a gun, who fired at them. He was arrested.
By Sun-Times Wire
 