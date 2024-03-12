Boyfriend charged in murder of 17-year-old girl in North Lawndale

An 18-year-old man was charged with murder in the asphyxiation death of his 17-year-old girlfriend in North Lawndale over the weekend, police said.

Michael Cunningham was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after Chiyenne Washington was found unresponsive in a home on Cunningham's block in the 1200 block of South Washtenaw Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Washington's death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner's office and her cause of death was listed as asphyxia and assault.

Cunningham, who was Washington's boyfriend, is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a detention hearing, police said.