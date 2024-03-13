2 critically hurt, including preteen boy, in North Side shooting
A woman in her 30s and a preteen boy were taken to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning near Rosehill Cemetery, fire officials said.
A preteen boy and a woman were critically injured in shooting Wednesday morning on the North Side near Rosehill Cemetery, officials said.
The Chicago Fire Department responded to the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue and transported the two victims to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston just before 8 a.m., according to spokesman Larry Langford.
The woman was in critical condition and the boy was in "extremely critical" condition when they were taken to the hospital, according to Langford.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
