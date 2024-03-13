2 critically hurt, including preteen boy, in North Side shooting

A preteen boy and a woman were critically injured in shooting Wednesday morning on the North Side near Rosehill Cemetery, officials said.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue and transported the two victims to Presence St. Francis Hospital in Evanston just before 8 a.m., according to spokesman Larry Langford.

The woman was in critical condition and the boy was in "extremely critical" condition when they were taken to the hospital, according to Langford.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.