The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Prosecutors won’t oppose certificates of innocence for brothers in murder case marked by torture allegations

Brothers Reginald Henderson and Sean Tyler were convicted of a 1994 murder in Back of the Yards but say they were tortured by detectives working under Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

By  Matthew Hendrickson
   
SHARE Prosecutors won’t oppose certificates of innocence for brothers in murder case marked by torture allegations
Reginald Henderson (right) and Sean Tyler (center) speak to reporters Wednesday morning at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after a hearing on their petitions for certificates of innocence in a 1994 murder case that was vacated over allegations of police torture.

Reginald Henderson (right) and Sean Tyler (center) speak to reporters Wednesday morning at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse after a hearing on their petitions for certificates of innocence in a 1994 murder case that was vacated over allegations of police torture.

Matthew Hendrickson/Sun-Times

Cook County prosecutors have dropped their opposition against two brothers receiving a certificate of innocence in a 1994 murder case that was overturned based on allegations of torture by detectives working under disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

Cook County prosecutors have dropped their opposition to two brothers receiving certificates of innocence in a 1994 murder case that was overturned based on allegations of torture by detectives working under disgraced Chicago Police Cmdr. Jon Burge.

Flanked by more than a dozen supporters, Reginald Henderson and his brother Sean Tyler had hoped Wednesday would finally be the day that they received the long-sought acknowledgment from the court that they were innocent.

Instead, they learned they would have to wait a little longer.

During a brief hearing, prosecutors told Judge Erica Reddick that the state's attorney's office would no longer oppose the brothers’ petitions for certificates of innocence — which in addition to clearing their names would also entitle them to state restitution funds.

A spokeswoman for State's Attorney Kim Foxx did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the decision.

Reddick said she needed more time to review case records and set a date for April 2, when she said she hoped to have her ruling.

"I feel good about what the state did," Tyler said at a news conference after the hearing. "I kinda hate that it took 30 years for it to happen, but nonetheless I do appreciate them removing themselves and not opposing."

He and his brother both served their entire sentences — more than 25 years each — while they fought their convictions.

In fall of 2021, prosecutors agreed to vacate their convictions, then dropped all charges. But they continued to oppose granting certificates of innocence, which would remove records of their arrest and charges and entitle them to a payout of likely a little more than $200,000 from a state fund for people wrongfully convicted.

Getting a case overturned isn't enough, and actual innocence must be proven by the brothers to receive a certificate.

Since Tyler and Henderson were convicted, several witnesses have recanted their testimony and the abuses by Burge and his detectives have become widely known.

But prosecutors previously pointed to a woman who told defense lawyers that police pressed her to identify Tyler and Henderson and had paid her $1,100 to move from the neighborhood. She has since said told investigators that her testimony was true.

In court filings, the brothers have alleged they were targeted by detectives working for Burge because they testified for the defense in the case of 13-year-old Marcus Wiggins, who claimed he confessed to a 1991 murder after police torture.

The detectives accused the brothers of involvement in the shooting of 10-year-old Rodney Collins, who was killed by a stray bullet during a gang gunfight in Back of the Yards.

Henderson claims he was beaten by detectives and left handcuffed in an interrogation room without food or access to a bathroom before he signed a confession after more than 48 hours in custody.

His brother was arrested the next day and also alleges he was abused before confessing.

Burge was fired in 1993 and was convicted in 2010 of lying under oath while being questioned for lawsuits brought by men claiming they were tortured by Burge or his detectives.

The former commander was sentenced to more than four years in prison. He died in 2018.

Tyler said he would return to the courthouse again next month with his family and supporters.

"We came here expecting full justice to be served and this really to be put to bed," Tyler said. "It kinda sucks justice takes this long, but it is what it is."

Next Up In Crime
Chicago man gets 27 years for opening fire on car carrying police officer and 2 federal agents
Suspect arrested after 11-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother critically wounded in North Side home
Summit man held in custody after feds say he fired gun during U.S. Capitol riot
Charges filed in attack on woman targeted twice by same armed robbers within minutes
5 fatally shot overnight, including 15-year-old girl
Florida man charged with attempted murder in shooting of off-duty Oak Lawn sergeant
The Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR
Celebrities
Olivia Munn reveals ‘aggressive’ breast cancer diagnosis, underwent double mastectomy
Munn had imaging tests and then got a biopsy, which found she had an aggressive form of cancer in both breasts. She had a double mastectomy 30 days after the biopsy and has had four surgeries in the past 10 months.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago homelessness
Elections
Bring Chicago Home votes will be counted after Illinois Supreme Court denies appeal
The Illinois Supreme Court denied an effort to block the ballot question regarding tax rates on property sales.
By Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ and Mariah Woelfel | WBEZ
 
Dylan Cease
White Sox
Trade buzz’s effect on Dylan Cease? ‘I’m a fan of it,’ White Sox ace says
As rumors ramp up, Cease stays unaffected.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The CTA’s planned Red Line extension would go south of the terminal at 95th Street, the current end of the line.
Transportation
CTA Red Line extension to get $350 million in Biden’s proposed budget
The proposed funding is a critical part of the Red Line extension project, which the CTA expects to cost a total of $3.6 billion.
By David Struett
 
Mourners embrace each other outside Peterson Plaza in Edgewater, which is a crime scene, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, after a woman and a 10-year-old child became victims of a domestic violence incident, according to police. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Crime
Suspect arrested after 11-year-old boy killed, pregnant mother critically wounded in North Side home
Police were called to an apartment in the 5900 block of North Ravenswood Avenue just before 8 a.m. Wednesday and found Jaydone Perkins and the woman, 33, authorities said.
By Mary NorkolTom Schuba, and 1 more
 