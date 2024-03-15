Man killed in Beverly drive-by shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in Beverly on the South Side.
Tyran Williams, 34, was standing in an alley around 11:55 a.m. in the 1700 block of West 95th Street when a blue vehicle drove by and someone from inside fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, police said.
No arrests were made.
