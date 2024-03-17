Man shot, killed in Irving Park
A 25-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue about 1:23 p.m. Sunday when two men walked up and shot at him, hitting him five times in the body, police said.
A man was killed in a shooting in Irving Park on Sunday afternoon.
A 25-year-old man was sitting on a front porch in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue about 1:23 p.m. when two men walked up and shot at him, hitting him five times in the body, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center,where he later died.
The assailants fled the scene in a white SUV, police said. No one is in custody.
