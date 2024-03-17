The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Crime News Chicago

Man shot, killed in Irving Park

A 25-year-old man was sitting on a porch in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue about 1:23 p.m. Sunday when two men walked up and shot at him, hitting him five times in the body, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot, killed in Irving Park
CPD-01.JPG

A 25-year-old man was sitting on a front porch in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue about 1:23 p.m. when two men walked up and shot at him, hitting him five times in the body, police said.

Sun-Times file

A man was killed in a shooting in Irving Park on Sunday afternoon.

A 25-year-old man was sitting on a front porch in the 4200 block of North Kimball Avenue about 1:23 p.m. when two men walked up and shot at him, hitting him five times in the body, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center,where he later died.

The assailants fled the scene in a white SUV, police said. No one is in custody.

Next Up In Crime
2 injured in multi-vehicle West Town crash
Man critically wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
Community alert issued on Far South Side after string of arsons in Burnside
Man found in I-94 rollover crash had been shot
Man killed in Garfield Ridge shooting
1 killed, 1 wounded in South Shore shooting
The Latest
fire2.jpg
Crime
Community alert issued on Far South Side after string of arsons in Burnside
The incidents started in the 9100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue in June, with more fires occurring in July, September and October, police said. The most recent fire was reported March 2. Police have issued a suspect description.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_5837.jpg
Columnists
Biden zings Trump, warns about threats to democracy at Gridiron Club dinner
Turning around questions about age dogging Biden, he quipped, ‘Of course, the big news this week is two candidates clinched their parties’ nomination for president. One candidate is too old and mentally unfit to be president. The other is me.’
By Lynn Sweet
 
Purdue center Zach Edey dunks against Rutgers.
College Sports
NCAA Tournament predictions: It’s Purdue, that’s who
I’m going with Zach Edey and the Boilermakers to win the Big Ten’s first men’s basketball title since 2000. Here’s my entire bracket.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak
Recipes
Menu planner: Balsamic marinated flank steak will make your day
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication and Susan Nicholson
 
U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, from left, City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin, and Kina Collins address congregations Sunday at West Side churches. Davis is seeking re-election to his 15th term in Congress.
Elections
Closing arguments: Candidates make final pitch to Chicago voters before Tuesday’s primary
On the final weekend of campaigning before Illinois polls open, candidates treaded two well-worn campaign paths: St. Patrick’s Day parades and churches across the city.
By Mitchell ArmentroutViolet Miller, and 1 more
 