1 killed, 2 hospitalized in South Side hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run crash on the South Side left one person dead and two others hospitalized Tuesday.

About 11 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was turning left onto South Western Avenue from West 87th Street when the male driver of an SUV traveling in the opposite direction on 87th Street struck the passenger side of her car and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

The woman’s car spun into two other cars that were stopped at a red light in the intersection, then hit a fire hydrant, police said.

Her passenger, Tilisha Anderson, 37, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The driver was treated for minor injuries and listed in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 45-year-old woman who was in a vehicle stopped at the intersection was taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.