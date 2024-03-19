The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Crime News Chicago

1 killed, 2 hospitalized in South Side hit-and-run crash

The driver of an SUV hit a sedan at 87th Street and Western Avenue in Ashburn about 11 a.m. and fled the scene, police said. The passenger in the sedan was pronounced dead at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 1 killed, 2 hospitalized in South Side hit-and-run crash
ambulance.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

A hit-and-run crash on the South Side left one person dead and two others hospitalized Tuesday.

About 11 a.m., a 36-year-old woman was turning left onto South Western Avenue from West 87th Street when the male driver of an SUV traveling in the opposite direction on 87th Street struck the passenger side of her car and fled the scene, Chicago police said.

The woman’s car spun into two other cars that were stopped at a red light in the intersection, then hit a fire hydrant, police said.

Her passenger, Tilisha Anderson, 37, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The driver was treated for minor injuries and listed in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 45-year-old woman who was in a vehicle stopped at the intersection was taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park, police said.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating.

Next Up In Crime
Cook County state’s attorney race down to the wire
Chicago sues Glock over design that allows easy conversion to machine guns
Appeals court upholds $1.1 million for investigator who refused to change findings on CPD shootings
Man accused of killing boy, stabbing mom admitted he had shown up at home but was not kept in prison
13-year-old boy shot, seriously wounded in Grand Crossing
After transgender migrant was shot in Little Village, a cartel-tied Venezuelan was arrested but soon released
The Latest
Election 2024
Elections
Donald Trump and Joe Biden win Illinois primaries as they gear up for a rematch
Chicago voter turnout was at or near historic lows, likely a signal of either displeasure with the candidates or recognition the party nominees were pre-determined.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ and Jon Seidel
 
ELECTIONDAY-032024-20 (1).JPGPeople running for Democratic National Convention delegates pose for a photo during an Election Day stop at Manny’s Cafeteria & Delicatessen, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. I Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Columnists
Trump goes on ‘hamburger offensive’ against J.B. Pritzker
Donald Trump and Joe Biden clinched their party nominations ahead of Illinois’ primaries. The rematch is going to be a long, grueling, draining slog until Nov. 5.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Running against each other in the Democratic March 19 primary for Cook County state’s attorney are Eileen O’Neill Burke and Clayton Harris III.
Columnists
Cook County state’s attorney race down to the wire
Democrats appear to be leaning toward taking a tough-on-crime approach.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Craig Counsell oversees bullpens at Cubs Spring training in Mesa, AZ. 02-16-2024.
Cubs
Cubs Opening Day roster projection: Who will be included when spring training wraps in a week?
Questions loom about the Cubs bench, bullpen and final two rotation spots.
By Maddie Lee
 
Election Day voting polls Thurgood Marshall March 19, 2024
Elections
‘Shockingly low turnout’ during Tuesday’s primary election in Chicago
Part of the reason comes down to the presidential race at the top of the ballot, according to Max Bever of the Chicago Board of Elections. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already secured the votes needed to be nominated this summer at their party conventions.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 