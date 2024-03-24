The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Crime Chicago

Man charged with fatal shooting on Bishop Ford expressway

Myles M. Stanford, 36, faces first-degree murder charges for the March 20 shooting on Interstate 94 near 103rd Street.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
An Illinois State Police car.

Illinois State Police arrested a man in connection with a shooting last week on Interstate 94 near 103rd Street.

Sune Times File Photo

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last week on the Bishop Ford expressway.

Myles M. Stanford, 36, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, Illinois State Police announced Saturday.

Troopers responded to a call of a shooting about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 94 near 103rd Street, state police said. At the scene, troopers located a white Toyota with the front and rear passenger side windows shot out.

Paramedics transported the driver, Victor Turner, 24, in grave condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, officials said. He later died, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Stanford was arrested Thursday and will be held by the Riverdale Police Department pending his first court appearance.

