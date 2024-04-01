The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 1, 2024
Man critically wounded in Roseland shooting

A 33-year-old man was crossing the street in the first block of East 107th Street about 9:20 p.m. Sunday when someone in a silver sedan shot at him, police said. He is hospitalized in critical condition.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 33-year-old man was crossing the street in the first block of East 107th Street at about 9:20 p.m. when someone in a silver sedan shot at him, police said.

A man was critically injured in a shooting in Roseland on Sunday night.

A 33-year-old man was crossing the street in the first block of East 107th Street about 9:20 p.m. when someone in a silver sedan shot at him, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his right shoulder and leg.

No one is in custody.

